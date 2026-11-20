Tony Bryant 20/11/2026 a las 01:00h.

Jesús Quintero (1940-2022) was an Andalusian journalist whose broadcasting style travelled internationally due to his radio programme, El Loco de la Colina, which became a phenomenon beyond Spain. This show, which began on Radio Nacional de España in 1980, became sufficiently popular to be broadcast and heard on radio stations in Argentina, Mexico and Uruguay, and its style influenced subsequent television formats in Latin America.

Born in Huelva in 1940, Jesús Rodríguez Quintero embarked on a career that would eventually make him one of Spain's most recognisable voices on radio and television. His beginnings lay at Radio Popular in his native Huelva, from where his professional journey took him first to Seville and then to Madrid. The most enduring insight into his singular character came from his mother, who affectionately described him as “stranger than a green dog and a red mouse”. The expression would remain with him throughout his life, eventually lending its name to two of his programmes.

His most successful programme, which revolutionised the medium's format, was El Loco de la Colina (the madman on the hill), which turned him into a journalistic phenomenon and thus created his own school of thought. The programme was not conventional entertainment and its appeal rested on a deliberately unhurried interviewing rhythm and questions that encouraged guests to reveal things they might not otherwise have said. His distinctive, intimate style of interviewing, with long silences, philosophical questions and conversations with unconventional personalities, resonated with audiences and fellow journalists.

Meeting King Juan Carlos I. (ABC)

Quintero's subsequent television programme, El Perro Verde (the green dog), also attracted attention in Venezuela, Mexico and Argentina, leading to him recording one of its seasons in Buenos Aires.

An article in the Argentine newspaper La Nación in 1999, which applauded his interviewing style and his distinctive voice, claimed that he was not simply an imported Spanish television personality: he had become “a recognisable figure in Argentine media culture”.

One of the defining milestones of his career, and perhaps the clearest testament to his growing international stature, came in 2013 with the presentation of Un Loco en América. Produced in Miami, the programme marked a significant new chapter in his professional journey. It introduced his on-screen personality to a far broader Spanish-speaking audience and extended his presence into the wider world of Latin American television.