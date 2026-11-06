Anne Hidalgo: A woman leading the French capital

Alekk M. Saanders 06/11/2026 Actualizado a las 12:29h.

She was born Ana María Hidalgo Aleu in San Fernando, Cadiz province, on 19 June 1959. Her father was Antonio Hidalgo, an electrician, and her mother María Aleu, a seamstress. When Ana was just two years old, her parents emigrated with her and her sister María to Lyon in search of better economic opportunities.

Having grown up in France and acquired French citizenship, she officially changed her birth name from Ana María to Anne. After graduating from university, Hidalgo worked as a labour inspector and later became an adviser to the minister of labour. In due course, Anne Hidalgo was elected councillor for the 15th arrondissement of Paris.

Mayor of Paris

Anne Hidalgo made history in French politics by becoming the first female mayor of Paris in 2014. Since taking office, she has managed to retain her position by implementing a host of remarkable projects that have transformed the city into a much greener place, looking towards a bright future.

In 2020, Hidalgo was re-elected as Mayor of Paris. Her election campaign focused on transforming Paris into a ‘15-minute city’. The aim was to make neighbourhoods within each of Paris’s arrondissements more self-sufficient by ensuring that grocery shops, parks, cafés, sports facilities, health centres, schools and offices were all within a 15-minute walk or cycle. Anne Hidalgo continued to work tirelessly to make the city more environmentally friendly, taking bold decisions such as making Paris’s streets car-free and allocating more space for pedestrians and cyclists. (During her time as mayor, Hidalgo created more than 400 kilometres of cycle paths across Paris, arguing that cycling is good exercise as well as a more environmentally friendly and faster mode of transport.)

In the city hall in January 2025. (AFP)

Although she was praised for making the city more sustainable, her anti-car policies drew sharp criticism from motorists and political opponents.

Anne Hidalgo also oversaw the organisation of major international events, including the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. In this context, she was frequently mentioned in connection with the clean-up of the Seine to enable swimming competitions to take place.

Anne Hidalgo has received awards for her leadership in the fight against climate change and, in 2021, was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people.

At the end of 2024, Anne Hidalgo announced that she would not stand for a third term. Her 12-year tenure as mayor officially came to an end following the local elections in the spring of 2026.