The Lyceum Club’s centenary sheds light on the origins of the feminist movement in Malaga

They could neither vote nor did they have full legal capacity. Thus, the founding of the Lyceum Club in 1926, at the height of Primo ... de Rivera’s dictatorship, in 1926, was not only the pioneering creation of a feminist organisation, but above all a forum for protest and subversion where women’s role in a society whose membership was reserved for men was discussed and demanded. The centenary of this influential Madrid-based organisation is the focus of the new exhibition at the Archivo Histórico Provincial de Málaga (AHPMa) (Provincial Historical Archive of Malaga), which has delved into its own Andalusian history to also uncover the origins of similar movements that heralded the arrival of modernity a century ago.

Images and documents relating to the Lyceum Women’s Club, founded in 1926. (SUR)

Through photographs and documents, the exhibition Lyceum Club Femenino, which runs until the end of December, pays tribute to a group of women who laid the foundations for the path towards equality that would later begin to open up with the Second Republic. Among them was its first president, the teacher María de Maeztu, who was joined by key figures from Spanish culture and politics, such as suffragist Clara Campoamor; translator and writer Zenobia Camprubí; playwright and politician María Lejárraga; writers Rosa Chacel, Ernestina de Champourcín and Elena Fortún; poet and publisher Concha Méndez; artist Victorina Durán; Victoria Kent, a jurist and lawyer from Malaga and Isabel Oyarzábal, a journalist and diplomat.

The AHPMa is reviving pioneering feminist associations in the province, such as the Acción Popular Femenina de Peñarrubia and Las Bienvenidas de Almargen

Modelled on the clubs that emerged in London in the early 20th century, the Lyceum succeeded in uniting the interests and aspirations of nearly five hundred female members, of diverse ideologies, in support of the country’s progress and women’s rights. With this in mind, the AHPMa has complemented this exhibition with accounts from similar organisations that emerged in the province during the Republic, such as the Acción Popular Femenina de Peñarrubia and Las Bienvenidas de Almargen, which, drawing on different ideologies - the former, based on Catholic principles and the latter, with a working-class ethos - agreed on the need for women to have a voice of their own in public life and to be recognised as citizens with full rights.

Eleven pioneers

In the case of the second of these associations, the founding documents and rules of the Sociedad de Obreras Femeninas de Almargen (Almargen Women Workers’ Society), written in the members’ own hand, called in August 1931 for the ‘moral, material and intellectual betterment of working-class women’. With Dolores Ángel as its first president, Las Bienvenidas set out to organise classes taught by the members themselves or by ‘educators’ to ‘eradicate illiteracy amongst the members’, to create a ‘mutual aid fund for cases of illness’ and demanded ‘at least nine days’ of maternity leave. Maternity insurance was not generally implemented in Spain until months later, on 1 October.

Education lay at the heart of these movements, and if there was one profession in which women were able to fulfil their professional potential, it was precisely teaching. Teacher-training colleges throughout Spain played a key role in this; in the case of Malaga, they helped to raise the social and cultural standing of female students, as evidenced by the Archivo Histórico Provincial itself, which holds a photograph of the 1913 graduating class of female teachers. Eleven pioneers.

The Bienvenidas proposed ‘eradicating illiteracy amongst their members’ and ‘at least nine days’ of maternity leave, according to their rules

Alongside the exhibition organised by the ministry of culture and the Fundación Ortega-Marañón, the AHPMa has devised the series Los 100 del Lyceum Club, which, through film screenings and talks, will give a voice to this generation of women who were silenced by the outbreak of the Civil War and erased from official history as they were forced into exile, faced censorship or were reduced to silence.

The director of the AHPMa, María Esther Acuña; the Culture Officer, Carlos García; and the archive staff members Manuela Fernández, Carmen Jurado and Paloma Videgain. (SUR)

In addition, a talk (in Spanish) will be held at the Archivo Histórico Provincial de Málaga, featuring Ana Santos, who will discuss her essay on the intellectual awakening of women, Sembrar Palabras (23 November).