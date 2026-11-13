It's not luck, it's maintenance

Beatrice Perlac 13/11/2026 a las 01:00h.

Abeautiful garden is not simply the result of good design. In my experience, its long-term success depends just as much, if not more, on the care and maintenance it receives over time. Yet the work of a gardener is often underestimated or misunderstood by garden owners.

We sometimes expect one person to be a botanist, garden designer, agricultural engineer and, on top of that, an artist. Finding all these qualities in a single professional is unusual. This is why I always like to remind my clients that a garden is a living environment, and that certain things need to be understood and accepted when you own one.

First, plants have a life expectancy. Just like any other living organism, they have a natural lifespan. Some are annuals or biennials, others may last four or five years, ten years or considerably longer, while certain trees can live for centuries. Expecting every plant to survive indefinitely, without replacement, is simply unrealistic. A garden evolves, and occasional losses and replanting are part of that process.

Then there is the lawn. We cannot expect it to look perfect throughout the year. Grass goes through natural cycles, and its appearance and needs change considerably between summer and winter. It is also vulnerable to insects, worms, fungal diseases and weeds. Keeping a lawn in good condition requires regular, appropriate maintenance, as well as the right mowing equipment.

Water and soil nutrition are equally essential. Plants need adequate irrigation and feeding to thrive. In my experience designing and building gardens, it can sometimes be difficult to justify the cost of good-quality topsoil, but investing in the soil from the beginning is fundamental to the garden's future. Soil needs to be improved over time, with regular additions of organic matter and, when necessary, appropriate fertilisers to correct deficiencies and support plant growth.

Finally, paths, gravel and decorative aggregates also need attention. Materials such as gravel, bark and other mulches gradually disappear, move or deteriorate with time. They need replenishing, levelling and occasional repair to keep the garden looking neat and well cared for.

A garden is never a finished product. It changes with the seasons, grows and sometimes loses parts of itself. Good design gives it its identity, but good maintenance is what allows that identity to endure.

None of these comments should discourage anyone from having a garden. Quite the opposite: a garden can be one of the most rewarding parts of our lives. What I hope to convey is that a certain degree of imperfection is simply part of its natural cycle. Rather than expecting everything to remain perfect, we need to be patient, understand the changes taking place and address problems as they arise.

A garden is not something we simply create and admire; it is something we nurture and grow alongside.