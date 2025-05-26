Discover the five keys to a perfect smile this summer

SUR in English Málaga Monday, 26 May 2025, 17:15 Compartir

With the arrival of the warm weather comes a season full of plans, photos and outdoor get-togethers – and your smile is the star of them all.

At Crooke & Laguna, a leading dental clinic in implantology and aesthetics based in Malaga, they've identified five key factors that make the difference between an average smile and one that truly stands out.

1. White and full

Tooth colour has a big visual impact.

A white smile gives a sense of vitality, cleanliness and youth. In contrast, yellowish tones are often linked to ageing or habits like smoking or drinking coffee, tea or red wine.

Crooke & Laguna offers various solutions. One of the most popular in recent years is porcelain veneers, which not only improve colour but also correct shape, stains and other imperfections. Another option is mixed whitening, which combines an in-clinic session with custom-made trays to use at home, ensuring a perfect fit and safe results that don’t harm the gums.

Also, missing teeth affect both the harmony and function of your smile. In these cases, single or full-arch dental implants are available, always matched to the natural colour of your existing teeth. This creates a seamless, balanced and functional smile.

2. Aligned teeth

Well-aligned teeth are not just about appearance – they’re also important for your health.

When teeth are crowded, it’s hard for your toothbrush to reach tight areas. This can lead to cavities and gum disease.

On the other hand, gaps between teeth make it easier for food to get stuck, which can cause infections, bad breath and even tooth movement if not addressed in time.

Both crowding and spacing are more common than you might think, and over time they can lead to tooth loss.

Crooke & Laguna offers orthodontic treatments – both invisible and traditional – to correct these issues in a discreet, comfortable and effective way. In just a few months, you can restore balance and protect your oral health.

3. Curve of Spee

It may go unnoticed at first glance, but one small detail can completely change how a smile looks: the curve of Spee.

The upper teeth should follow the natural curve of the lower lip. When this curve is reversed, the smile can look less fresh and make the face appear older.

This imbalance can be caused by natural wear of the front teeth over the years, by accidents or even by genetic factors.

Aesthetic rehabilitation offers tailored solutions to correct this. Depending on the patient, veneers or crowns may be used. The goal is simple – to restore balance and bring youth back to your smile.

Zoom

4. Healthy gums

Gums play a key role in the aesthetics of a perfect smile, too.

It’s not essential for gums to show when you smile: some people don’t show any, others show a little. What matters is balance – not too much gum on display, and not uneven between the two sides.

The gums must also be healthy. If they’re inflamed, bleeding or show signs of periodontal disease, the smile's appearance suffers.

At Crooke & Laguna, each case is assessed individually. If needed, they use techniques to improve the shape or height of the gums. One of the most common is crown lengthening, which helps create a more even and attractive gum line.

5. Smile width

A wide smile lights up your whole face. It shows confidence, health and happiness.

When the smile is much wider than the dental arch, dark gaps appear at the corners of the mouth – often called ‘buccal corridors’ – making the smile look incomplete.

At Crooke & Laguna, a range of techniques are assessed to reduce these gaps and widen the smile to fill the full dental arch. Options include minimally invasive orthodontics as well as veneers or aesthetic crowns on the back teeth, achieving a well-proportioned result.

Smile this summer like never before with Clínica Dental Crooke & Laguna

Have these five tips helped you think about improving your smile? If you have any questions or are considering a change, feel free to call and book your appointment at:

Clínica Dental Crooke & Laguna – Malaga city: Paseo de la Farola 1, 29016 Málaga.

Phone: +34 952 22 91 92

Crooke & Laguna Churriana: Camino Nuevo 69, 29140 Churriana, Malaga.

Phone: +34 952 43 51 67

www.clinicadentalcrookelaguna.com