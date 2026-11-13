Andalusian podiatrists warn that 85 per cent of diabetes-related foot amputations begin with simple, painless wound

Endocrinologists say that 14 per cent of people in Malaga have diabetes, with almost half of them unaware of it. Persistently high blood glucose levels ... act like limescale in a pipe: they tend to block the circulatory system, leading to complications caused by a lack of blood flow and damage to tissues. There is a risk of cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death among these patients; vision problems, including the well-known diabetic blindness; kidney problems; and the risk of foot amputation.

According to the Copoan (association of podiatrists of Andalucía), 85 per cent of radical surgeries or foot amputations related to diabetes are preceded by an ulcer: a small wound that does not cause pain initially.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition in which the pancreas stops producing insulin, meaning the patient must take insulin injections for the rest of their life. It is not linked to lifestyle factors and usually develops suddenly in children and young people.

Type 2 occurs when the body does not use insulin effectively or does not produce enough of it, which is associated with obesity and a sedentary lifestyle. It is more common in adults. It can be managed through diet and exercise.

The symptoms that should set off alarm bells are unexplained weight loss, excessive thirst and a frequent need to urinate. When these symptoms appear, the condition is already at an advanced stage. The key point with type 2 diabetes, which is the most common form, is to detect it early through blood tests to identify elevated fasting glucose levels. Cases are usually detected in primary care.

Podiatrists point out that "a small wound on the foot can pose a threat to the health of a person with diabetes". In the most serious cases, an injury that may initially seem insignificant can develop into an infection and ultimately lead to an amputation.

To mark World Diabetes Day on 14 November, podiatrists in the region are warning of the seriousness of these complications, which are associated with a high risk of mortality, and are calling for greater emphasis on prevention and early detection of diabetic foot.

According to the diabetic foot support document, drawn up by the regional ministry of health, 20 per cent of people with diabetes develop a foot ulcer at some point in their lives.

Risk

A person with diabetes is between ten and 20 times more likely to undergo an amputation of a lower limb than those without the condition, according to the Ministry of Health. "Behind every amputation, there is a person who may lose their independence, their mobility and a significant part of their quality of life. We are not just talking about a surgical procedure, but about a situation that can completely transform the lives of the patient and their family," Copoan president Rosario Correa says.

More than half of all amputations (60 per cent) are minor (toes or parts of the foot); the rest are major (above the ankle). Malaga carries out between 400 and 700 such surgeries each year.

The consequences go beyond the loss of a limb. A systematic review and meta-analysis published in 2026 in the European Journal of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, which analyses survival following major lower-limb amputations due to diabetes or peripheral arterial disease, estimates a mortality rate of 28.9 per cent during the first year and 63 per cent at five years.

This highlights the importance of preventing foot injuries from progressing to that stage. Correa advocates taking proactive measures to prevent complications.

Some of these injuries do not cause pain. Diabetic neuropathy can lead to a progressive loss of sensation, meaning that a graze, a blister or a small wound may go unnoticed and continue to worsen. "It gives a false sense of security. There are patients who believe that, if they don't feel any pain, there's no problem," Correa says.

In other words, the absence of pain delays treatment. In Andalucía, there are 796,625 people diagnosed with diabetes.

Andalusian podiatrists say that their integration into the SAS (Andalusian health service) has been a significant step forward, but point out that the regional ministry of health has not yet completed the necessary roll-out.

Obesity

The SEEN (Spanish society of endocrinology and nutrition) says that type 2 diabetes is often asymptomatic in its early stages, which is why it is necessary to actively identify those at highest risk in order to prevent its development. Dr Juan Francisco Merino, coordinator of the SEEN's diabetes section, advocates early treatment and states that "the prevention of type 2 diabetes and obesity must go hand in hand".

Retina

The general council of opticians and optometrists also joins the warnings, stating that diabetes can cause damage to the retina and affect various visual functions, even before symptoms appear, hence the importance of regular eye tests. Some of these complications can cause irreversible damage if they are not detected and treated in time.

One of the main risks is diabetic retinopathy, a complication that affects the blood vessels in the retina. It can progress over many years without causing any noticeable changes to vision, delaying the detection of lesions which, if left untreated, can lead to permanent vision loss.

Diabetes can also cause fluctuations in vision linked to changes in blood glucose levels, increase the risk of developing cataracts and raise the risk of other eye conditions.

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