Malaga province's map of cardiac arrests: almost one a day, 60 per cent of which occur at home, with family member present who does not know how to respond

Malaga province records 350 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests a year, practically one a day. Six out of ten occur in the privacy of the ... home and in the presence of a family member who does not know how to respond, says Dr Daniel Gaitán Román, head of the cardiac imaging department at Malaga's Hospital Regional and cardiology coordinator for HM Hospitales Territorial Sur.

The death of Jesús de Miguel Alameda, a striker for CD Tenerife, who suffered a cardiac arrest following a violent collision with the Andorra goalkeeper, has brought back into sharp focus a reality that doctors have been warning about for years: cardiac arrests can occur at any time and in any place, even in young and apparently healthy people.

Data from the Andalusian regional government for 2023 shows that only 11.27 per cent of patients treated by the 061 emergency service survived to be discharged from hospital without any lasting effects.

"We're talking about people who, in many cases, were going about their normal lives just a few minutes earlier. Suddenly, their heart stops pumping blood and their life depends, to a large extent, on what happens next. That is why it is so important that those around them know how to recognise the situation and act without wasting any time," he says.

Among adults, one of the most common causes is "coronary artery disease": for example, a heart attack can trigger a very serious arrhythmia that prevents the heart from pumping blood effectively. The typical patient is a man between the ages of 60 and 70, often with risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol or smoking.

"But there is one thing that needs to be made clear: cardiac arrest can also affect young, fit and apparently healthy people," the doctor says. In such cases, there may be an inherited heart condition or an abnormality in the heart's electrical function that had not previously been detected.

Sometimes, the heart gives no warning signs. "There may be chest pain, shortness of breath, severe palpitations, dizziness or even a loss of consciousness," he says, although there is one symptom to which cardiologists attach particular importance: fainting during exercise. This needs to be investigated. "There aren't always warning signs," Dr Gaitán Román says.

Dr Daniel Gaitán. (SUR)

He distinguishes between a heart attack and cardiac arrest: in the former, a heart artery becomes blocked. In the latter, the heart stops pumping blood effectively.

If someone collapses in front of you, the first thing to do is check whether they respond when you speak to them or stimulate them. If they are unconscious and not breathing normally, you should suspect a cardiac arrest. Sometimes, they may exhibit unusual breathing patterns, such as gasping for air. "It is important to recognise these because they are not normal breathing and must not be mistaken for the person actually breathing."

Immediate action is required: call 112, put the phone on hands-free and begin performing CPR following the instructions. If there are other people present, one person should make the call, a second should find a defibrillator and a third should begin chest compressions without delay. "For someone without medical training, it is not advisable to waste time trying to check for a pulse," the cardiologist says.

If the person is unresponsive and not breathing, you must act immediately. "Chest compressions carried out by bystanders can be crucial in keeping the person alive until the emergency services arrive," he explains.

You "don't need to be a healthcare professional" to perform CPR. Place the person on their back on a firm surface, position your hands in the centre of their chest, keep your arms straight and compress firmly and quickly. The recommended rate is 100 to 120 compressions per minute, with a depth of five to six centimetres in an adult. You must allow the chest to return to its original position after each compression and minimise any interruptions.

"If we know how to perform rescue breathing, we can alternate 30 chest compressions with two breaths. But if we don't know how to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation or don't feel confident doing so, continue with chest compressions without stopping," Dr Gaitán says. The important thing "is to start as soon as possible".

Every minute counts

In these cases, every minute counts. "If resuscitation is not started or a defibrillator is not used, the chances of survival can fall by between seven and ten per cent for every minute that passes. When the heart stops, blood stops carrying oxygen to the brain. If we do nothing, irreversible damage can occur within a few minutes," Dr Gaitán states.

People who have had a heart attack, have heart failure or suffer from certain heart muscle conditions are at the highest risk. In some cases, the risk is so high that an implantable defibrillator is fitted to automatically treat severe arrhythmia. Attention must also be paid to a family history of sudden death, particularly where this has occurred in young people.

The best form of prevention, however, is to manage blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, smoking and a sedentary lifestyle.

Training

Training and awareness are essential. "If we just wait around doing nothing for the ambulance to arrive, it may be too late," Dr Gaitán says. According to the data, only around four in ten patients received resuscitation before the arrival of the emergency services. It is essential that everyone learns cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques at school.

Malaga has a network of defibrillators. "We need to know where they are, be able to access them when needed and, above all, overcome our fear of using them," he explains, pointing out that they are simple devices which, when switched on, give step-by-step instructions on what to do. The device only prompts a shock when it is necessary.

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