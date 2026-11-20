Alzheimer's is the most common neurodegenerative disease among the various forms of dementia. Seven out of ten cases are attributable to this condition, according ... to estimates from the Sen (Spanish society of neurology). More than 50 per cent of cases that are still at a mild stage remain undiagnosed and the average delay between the first symptoms and diagnosis exceeds two years in Spain.

Experts estimate that Alzheimer's affects between 15,000 and 20,000 people in Malaga province, half of whom are likely to be undiagnosed. Detecting the condition early is crucial.

A diagnostic breakthrough is beginning to reach private and public hospitals in Malaga: a blood test that biologically confirms the presence of abnormalities characteristic of Alzheimer's in patients with compatible symptoms. This is a key step in identifying potential candidates for the new treatments (lecanemab and donanemab) that slow the progression of the disease. The public health service has not started to fund these drugs.

Alzheimer's is primarily linked to ageing, with a particularly high incidence from the age of 65 onwards, although lifestyle factors and the use of substances (such as alcohol or benzodiazepines) contribute to cases among people between 60 and 65 years of age.

The regional ministry of health announced in late September the gradual introduction of blood biomarker tests to improve the early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. Nine hospitals in the region, including the Clínico in Malaga, have taken part in the multicentre research project.

In total, as of September, more than 300 samples from patients in these nine public centres have been analysed and the potential of the p-tau217 protein in blood as a biomarker for identifying the presence of biological changes associated with Alzheimer's disease has been investigated.

Clínico hospital neurologist Francisco Garzón told Sur that, just as a lumbar puncture detects the build-up of amyloid protein in the cerebrospinal fluid as part of the diagnostic process, "we have a breakthrough in diagnosis: an accessible, highly reliable and inexpensive test, which is a blood test", a screening test that can be carried out by the doctor.

It is ideal for "patients with cognitive impairment" and not intended for the general population, but for those who are already showing symptoms. The El Clínico hospital has been applying this method since this summer.

Amyloid PET, an imaging scan, is expensive and not widely accessible, while a lumbar puncture is highly invasive. "It detects a protein associated with Alzheimer's disease and amyloid pathology in the brain. This enables us to make a highly reliable diagnosis," Dr Garzón said.

The biomarker is phosphorylated tau 217 (p-tau217), whose levels in the blood are linked to the presence of pathological changes characteristic of Alzheimer's, including the accumulation of amyloid.

What progress has been made? "We used to rely on a diagnosis by exclusion. In other words, we carried out blood tests, CT scans or MRIs to rule out other conditions, and it looked like Alzheimer's, which we would then confirm as the condition progressed. Not anymore. Now it's about taking a suspected case of Alzheimer's and confirming it with that test. We can still carry out the other tests, as they're complementary, basic tests, but they don't confirm the diagnosis," Garzón said.

Until just before the summer, only private clinics did the test, but the Clínico's involvement in the aforementioned Andalusian study means that it is expanding "quite routinely, albeit with certain limitations, as it cannot yet be applied indiscriminately to the general population or in primary care".

Vithas Xanit Internacional neurologist José Antonio Reyes has used the test at his hospital for about a year. "It is a test for the real-time diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease in patients with compatible clinical symptoms; we use it as biological confirmation," he told Sur.

It is also highly reliable, with an accuracy of over 90 per cent. "What this does is improve patient comfort without compromising diagnostic accuracy or its usefulness," he explained.

What the test does is confirm the diagnosis. "First, a clinical diagnosis is made, that is, during the patient's consultation, based on their medical history, physical examination and neuropsychological assessment. Once you have a clinical picture that is consistent with the condition, you confirm it with this blood test," Reyes said.

Until now, only private laboratories carried out this test. It is not expensive. "It should be carried out as soon as there is a clinical suspicion of the condition, the sooner the better, of course, but it is important to carry it out when neurologists genuinely suspect the disease in a person who is showing symptoms," he said.

That said, "it makes things much easier and enables an earlier diagnosis" and ensures that patients have early access to new treatments.

Dr Garzón highlighted the new medicines lecanemab and donanemab. "After approximately one and a half years of treatment, they delay the progression of the disease by six months." That said, "they do not halt the disease". However, with testing carried out in the early stages, patients can start receiving these treatments sooner.

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