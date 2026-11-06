Drinking for posterity

Andrew J. Linn 06/11/2026 Actualizado a las 11:01h.

The raconteur’s notebook of what famous people have said about drinking is a happy hunting ground for literary quotations once the cork is removed. There resides a wonderful collection of observations and witticisms about alcohol by famous people. Perhaps unsurprisingly, there are no quotations on record showing the opposite view.

Here are some of the more memorable examples:

Winston Churchill:

Perhaps the most celebrated drinker among twentieth-century politicians. “I have taken more out of alcohol than alcohol has taken out of me.” “I could not live without Champagne.’’

Benjamin Franklin:

Franklin famously observed “Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy.”

Napoleon Bonaparte:

“I drink Champagne when I win, to celebrate, and I drink Champagne when I lose, to console myself.”

Wine of the week Cruz de Alba Crianza 2022 A lovely soft tempranillo-based red from Ribera del Duero, hand-vintaged and matured in French and American oak casks for around 15 months, followed by a minimum ten months resting in the bottle before release. Around €22.

Ernest Hemingway:

“Always do sober what you said you’d do drunk. That will teach you to keep your mouth shut.”

Mark Twain:

“I always take Scotch whisky at night as a preventive against toothache. I have never had the toothache; and what is more, I never intend to have it.”

“As for drinking, I have no rule about that. When the others drink, I like to help.”

George Bernard Shaw:

“Alcohol is the anaesthesia by which we endure the operation of life.”

Dylan Thomas:

“An alcoholic is someone you don’t like who drinks as much as you do.”

George Best:

“I spent a lot of money on booze, birds and fast cars. The rest I just squandered.”

Lord Byron:

“Let us have wine and women, mirth and laughter, sermons and soda water the day after.