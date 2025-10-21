El Cortijo: a culinary experience driven by a passion for Andalusian cuisine

SUR in English Estepona Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 18:16 Share

Restaurante El Cortijo in Estepona has become one of the must-visit spots for culinary excellence in this Costa del Sol town. Its concept is rooted in a deep understanding and respect for the essence of Andalusian cooking, enriched with a modern and innovative touch through the use of cutting-edge techniques.

Located in the heart of Estepona, El Cortijo provides the perfect setting to savour the aromas and flavours of its carefully crafted dishes, based on the finest products from the sea and land of Andalucía. Jorge Aguilar, the owner, continues a valuable family legacy: “My grandmother gave her first restaurant exactly the same name, also in Estepona, back in the early 60s. That’s why the words El Cortijo, anchored in my heart, will always fill me with joy and passion.”

El Cortijo complements its cosy interior with a pleasant terrace where guests can enjoy its cuisine outdoors. It’s an inviting space that encourages diners to immerse themselves in a culinary experience deeply connected to Mediterranean and Andalusian culture.

Carefully selected produce and creativity in the kitchen

El Cortijo’s culinary offering is built on two essential pillars: a careful selection of fresh local ingredients and a creative talent in the kitchen that gives a new twist to classic dishes.

This philosophy gives rise to creations such as their salchichón tartare, a tribute to Malaga’s culinary tradition, reinterpreted with freshness and elegance; cod carpaccio, packed with pure maritime intensity in every bite; beef tataki, which blends a Japanese technique with top-quality national meat; and more traditional Andalusian dishes like papas arrieras with gambas al pil-pil and fried eggs, or gambas al pil-pil croquettes.

Among its vast and varied menu, meat takes centre stage. With decades of expertise in this field, the team holds itself to the highest standards when selecting each cut from the butcher. They personally carry out the butchering process to preserve the pure flavour of the raw ingredients.

This specialisation and mastery are evident in dishes such as their Chateaubriand, a must for lovers of prime cuts; pork ribs with bourbon barbecue sauce; matured beef steak, finished to perfection over hot coals; and internationally inspired options like beef stroganoff, alongside prized cuts from Spanish cuisine such as secreto ibérico and lagarto ibérico, both grilled to perfection.

At El Cortijo, it’s always worth saving room for one of their handmade signature desserts, like lime and lemon tart with avocado or mango mousse. It’s the perfect finale to a memorable dining experience that will make guests want to return time and again to this temple of Mediterranean cuisine.

More information:

Address: Calle Caridad, 64, 29680 Estepona, Málaga.

Phone: +34 622 79 00 99.

Web: https://elcortijoestepona.com/en/