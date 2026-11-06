Award-winning pâté en croûte named best in Spain - here is where to taste it

Malaga-born pastry chef Antonio Martín (second right) has claimed top spot in a national competition with his pâté.

Marina Martiñez 06/11/2026 Actualizado a las 10:48h.

He only went to test the water. His initial plan was simply to measure the competition and perhaps aim for a victory a few years down the line. However, Antonio Martín did not need to wait.

The Malaga-born chef and pastry specialist has conquered the judging panel at the inaugural national pâté and terrine competition held during the Gastronomic Forum in Barcelona, claiming first prize.

The national contest was established to recognise excellence across two distinct categories: traditional rustic pâtés, such as liver or countryside-style terrines, and mixed-meat pâtés and terrines.

While Marta Serradell Ametlla of Xolís d’Adons won the rustic category with her traditional pa de fetge, Martín emerged victorious in the mixed-meat category. His winning entry was a meticulously crafted pâté en croûte, which made him both the sole Andalusian finalist and the only professional pastry chef competing against seven other rivals, all of whom were charcutiers or savoury chefs from Catalonia.

Well known across the region as one half of the team behind Malaga’s celebrated Daza pastry shop - which he manages alongside Puri Morillo - the chef admitted to feeling like the odd one out among the line-up. “I was the unusual candidate,” he acknowledged with a smile, still visibly thrilled and surprised after picking up the award.

The jury, chaired by renowned culinary figure and pâté en croûte specialist Albert Boronat, unanimously selected the Malaga artisan’s offering for its exceptional depth of flavour, delicate texture and succulence.

Connections

The connection between the judge and the contestant was no coincidence: Martín had completed specialised training directly under Boronat just a few months earlier when he decided to indulge his longstanding passion for savoury gastronomy.

Although widely recognised today for his high-end pastry work, Martín’s original vocation is rooted in classical cooking. He trained and worked in top-tier kitchens across Spain, including legendary establishments such as El Celler de Can Roca in Girona and the former Tragabuches in Ronda. However, he speaks with particular affection of his time at Zuberoa in the Basque Country, where he developed a deep appreciation for classical French technique, slow simmerings and intricate preparation methods.

“It combines elements of charcuterie with classical cooking,” Martín explains when describing the French specialty, which traces its origins back to the Middle Ages. The chef reintroduced this traditional savory pastry to Malaga shortly before the summer, serving it as a weekly specialty at Daza’s main shop on Calle Correo de Andalucía.

Martín approached the Barcelona championship with the same philosophy that earned Daza the national award for its famous apple puff pastry at the San Sebastian Gastronomic Congress three years ago: “We enter competitions with the same product we sell to our customers every day.”

However, his version of the classic French specialty is far from conventional, featuring a distinct local twist. “We use free-range chicken, French duck foie gras, pork loin and belly, prunes, pistachios and dried apricots,” details the chef. “Traditional recipes usually require two types of spirits, typically brandy and Armagnac. We decided to give it our own identity by replacing the Armagnac with a sweet Malaga wine containing Moscatel and Pedro Ximénez grapes. This adds a completely different dimension, and we incorporate it into both the meat marinade and the final preparation.”

Balancing lean and fat meats is essential to achieving the right texture during the lengthy baking process. “It requires an hour and 15 minutes of precise oven cooking, and all that natural fat helps keep the filling wonderfully juicy,” Martín notes.

In addition to mastering the core technique, the Malaga chef selects premium global ingredients to refine the final taste profile, using French fleur de sel alongside Cambodian pepper sourced directly from renowned French chef Olivier Roellinger. “We love taking care of every single detail in everything we do. Beyond being our profession, this is our passion, which is why we insist on selecting every element with extreme care.”

Expanding horizons

This commitment to culinary excellence has defined Daza’s identity since its founding.

While the establishment built its reputation on high-end confectionery, Martín’s recent victory in Barcelona solidifies its expansion into fine savoury products.

“I studied culinary arts, worked in professional restaurant kitchens for years, and have always kept the ambition of running my own savoury establishment,” says Martín.

While he has not ruled out opening a dedicated savoury venue in the future, the award-winning pâté en croûte offers Malaga food lovers an immediate taste of his talent.

The perfection of the final recipe was no accident, requiring countless hours of historical research, reading, and specialised technical training under master chefs. “We are complete obsessives,” jokes the Malaga artisan, describing Daza’s relentless pursuit of perfection.