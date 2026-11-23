Eleven hours to dehydrate the mango and several days' work to transform high-quality cocoa beans into chocolate. Behind a combination that may seem simple ... lies a labour-intensive artisanal process that has just received yet another international recognition.

The Axarquía mango coated in 70 per cent dark chocolate, produced by Maychoco in Benajarafe, has won a silver medal in the world final of the 2026 International Chocolate Awards. This is the sixth medal Maychoco has won since 2020, following a world gold medal. It makes it the most award-winning creation from Mayte Sánchez's workshop.

"We're delighted because it's a fruit that we're closely associated with in Malaga," Sánchez says. She highlights the quality of the Axarquía mango as one of the key ingredients in this speciality.

This latest accolade follows another silver medal they won earlier this year in the Italy and the Mediterranean competition, a qualifying round for the world final. Furthermore, the product has received special recognition for its use of local ingredients.

The history of this product dates back practically to the very beginnings of Maychoco, in 2019. The following year, it won a bronze medal at the Italian and Mediterranean round of the International Chocolate Awards. It then went on to win gold at the 2020-2021 world final, followed by a silver at the 2021-2022 regional competition. In 2024, it won another bronze and this year it has added two further silvers: one regional and one world.

For Mayte, that first accolade was particularly significant, as it encouraged them to continue following the same approach. Since then, the recipe has hardly changed, although the international competition certainly has. The chocolatier points out that more and more producers are taking part and that the judges' standards keep rising.

The samples are scored by specialists, so who wins the medal depends on the score achieved and not necessarily on a ranking by position. Even transport can affect the result - a seemingly minor detail that can detract from the presentation of a creation that must arrive in perfect condition.

Handcrafted

A key part of this product's secret lies in the raw ingredients. Maychoco uses only mangoes from the Axarquía, although it does not limit itself to a single variety.

"We've always source our mangoes from the Axarquía," Sánchez says. She is currently working with fruit from Iznate, although she has previously also sourced from producers in Benamargosa and other parts of the province. She also uses varieties such as Tommy Atkins and Osteen, alongside other less common ones. "Many of them are very special and aren't always the most commercially viable," she points out.

Selecting the fruit is just the beginning. "We always dry the mangoes ourselves," the chocolatier states. To do this, they must first be washed and chopped, before undergoing a drying process that takes around eleven hours. All the work is carried out at their workshop in Benajarafe, where, during the season, they prepare the necessary stock for the coming months.

This reliance on a seasonal product also affects their marketing. The quantities available vary depending on the harvest and demand, so during the harvesting months they must plan their stocks of dried mango for the rest of the year. Added to this is the fact that the characteristics of the fruit can vary from one season to the next, due to both the varieties used and weather conditions.

But the mango is only half the story. The other half is the chocolate coating, made from cocoa from Piura, in northern Peru, a region known for its varieties of white Criollo cocoa and their distinctive aromatic qualities.

Maychoco operates according to the 'bean-to-bar' philosophy. Unlike those who use ready-made coatings, the workshop transforms the cocoa beans through a process that includes roasting and various stages of production until the final chocolate is produced.

Just last week, Sánchez and her son were busy roasting a new batch of Peruvian cocoa. The work doesn't end when the beans come out of the roaster. As the chocolatier explains, it will still take several days before that chocolate is ready to be used to coat the mango. It is a testament to the dedication required to create a product which, at first glance, seems as simple as a piece of fruit covered in a shiny black coating.

This way of working is also rooted in a philosophy based on cocoa traceability, sustainability and recognition of the work carried out by producers at source. Added to this is a commitment to locally sourced ingredients, such as mangoes from Malaga, and to raw materials linked to organic farming. It is an approach to the craft which, for Sánchez, goes beyond simply combining flavours.

Other awards

Although the chocolate-covered mango is their most acclaimed product, Maychoco's list of accolades goes far beyond that. In May 2025, it had already amassed more than 20 international awards for various specialities, ranging from dark chocolate bars to combinations featuring goat's cheese, nuts or ingredients from the local cuisine.

2026 has been a particularly successful year. At the first Premios Bean to Bar España awards, held in April at La Térmica in Malaga, the company won two gold medals and one bronze. The top prize went to the 70 per cent dark chocolate from Cuzco and the milk chocolate with passion fruit, while the vegan white chocolate with Moroccan tea and Damask rose took the bronze.

"The three bars we sent in" went on to win awards, Sánchez says. She highlights the satisfaction of having received recognition in all three categories of the competition. Added to these successes is the Sabor a Málaga award for Best Product or Producer 2025, awarded by the Malaga gastronomic academy and presented earlier this year.

Far from resting on its laurels, the choclate producer continues to work on new specialities. Among their most immediate projects is a product made with honey from Malaga, which they hope to have ready for the next Feria del Parque. "That's what we're focusing on most at the moment," Sánchez says. She continues to seek out new combinations and ways of incorporating local produce into her creations.

"It's been a brilliant year," the chocolatier says, looking back on the accolades she has received over the past few months. While new creations continue to emerge from the workshop, the Piura mango and chocolate treat continues to add to a collection of medals that began six years ago. The recipe demonstrates that behind a seemingly simple product there can lie many hours of work and a remarkable understanding of cocoa.

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