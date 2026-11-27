Alekk M. Saanders Torrox 27/11/2026 Actualizado a las 15:29h.

Black Friday has shoppers out in force across Andalucía, but not everybody is a fan of stores and online buying. So in the spirit of the occasion, here are a few ‘black’ alternatives to explore throughout the region.

Black on black

The coastline and mountains of the Axarquía region, stretching from Rincón de la Victoria to Maro, are quite black. Local rocks consist mainly of dark metamorphic rocks, such as shales, phyllites (pizarra) and dark limestone/dolomite.

These beaches (in some areas even with black sand) are ideal for sunbathing in winter, as the dark grey and black surfaces reflect very little sunlight and absorb up to 90 per cent of solar radiation, converting it directly into heat. Furthermore, they continue to radiate heat long after sunset, creating a microclimatic effect that helps to warm the surrounding bays.

The black beaches (in some areas even with black sand) are ideal for sunbathing in winter

It would be fitting to combine this winter treat on the black beaches with some black paella. Local restaurants serve ‘arroz negro’ – a rice dish coloured by the ink of squid or cuttlefish, which gives the rice a glossy black colour and a salty, savoury ‘umami’ flavour.

Black attractions from Torrox to Maro.. (AMS)

Not only blackbirds flitting about everywhere may keep you company but also large black sea ducks, known in Spain as ‘negrones’. The common scoter is a migratory bird used to winter along the coast of Almeria and Malaga. The countryside of Andalucía is home to the European and the Iberian black widow spiders. Their venom (particularly that of the females) is neurotoxic and causes a painful condition.

The area around Las Negras. (A.M.S)

'Black' villages

The small coastal village of Las Negras is situated within the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park, on the Mediterranean coast. Various theories and folk legends explain the origin of its ‘black’ name. One of the most common relates to the volcanic origins of the surrounding area - both because of the dark colour of the rocks on the beach and because of a nearby hill known as Cerro Negro. According to a legend, local sailors once went missing at sea, and their wives, dressed in black as a sign of mourning, founded this settlement in order to survive. Other traditional accounts tell of the arrival or residence of dark-skinned women in these parts.

According to a legend, local sailors once went missing at sea, and their wives, dressed in black, founded this settlement in order to survive

A small village in Cútar in the Axarquía region, is called El Salto del Negro, which can be translated as ‘The Black Man’s Leap’. However, it is far more difficult to interpret the name itself. In the very centre of the hamlet, there are commemorative plaques recording various versions of the origin of the name. As is emphasised, none of these has definitive documentary evidence.

The stories concern either dark-skinned landowners who lived in the hills of the neighbouring town of Comares and who attempted to flee forced conversion to Christianity. Another oral tradition holds that a dark-skinned slave escaped and either fell or jumped into a nearby ravine while fleeing his pursuers. In addition, the term is also associated with uneven dark terrain or with the waterfall linked to an old mill in the area.

Another 'black' place to visit Charco del Negro. This small high-altitude wetland area is situated in the Sierra de Loja mountain range, not far from the borders of Malaga province. Here, at an altitude of around 1,400 metres, lies a small lagoon known for being home to amphibians such as the Iberian ribbed newt as well as other rare species of toads and frogs.

During a local wedding. (AMS)

Traditional 'black'

And on the subject of black, it is worth also noting that, historically, the tradition of using the colour in Andalucía is linked to the rural culture of the ‘black widows’. The term ‘viudas negras’ refers to elderly women who, after the loss of their husbands, followed strict rules of mourning and wore black from head to toe for decades or even for the rest of their lives.

When a woman’s husband died, she was expected to dye her entire wardrobe black, including headscarves, stockings and shawls. In the white Andalusian villages, the silhouettes of women dressed entirely in black stood out in stark contrast. Nowadays, local women dressed in black can be seen during Holy Week, at funeral services and even at weddings.