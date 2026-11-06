Spain's Christmas lottery releases 2026 advert: a phone call, a heart and a lottery ticket that remind us that 'sharing gives life'

The Spanish national lottery launched on Friday the campaign for the 2026 Christmas lottery special draw, which pays tribute to organ donors and the public ... health service as the ultimate expression of what it means to share: a phone call, a heart and a lottery ticket, reminding us that "sharing gives life".

This year's campaign, with a budget of 740,000 euros, highlights the "generous" nature of Spanish society, which goes out of its way to help when those around them are in need.

Produced by the Proximity Madrid agency, the TV advert tells the story of Edu, who has been waiting for some time for an important phone call: the one telling him that a heart donor has been found for him.

The protagonist of this moving story receives the good news and, after undergoing the surgery, begins to live this second chance at life in a different way. Something has changed within him. Edu lets himself be carried away by his impulses and starts doing things he would never have done before, surprising his loved ones, such as breaking into a dance in the middle of the street.

A hunch

One day, on a hunch, he buys a ticket for the Christmas lottery, the last one of the number he chooses left at the lottery outlet. As he leaves the establishment, Edu bumps into a woman who is looking for that very same number, as it is the one her late brother would always buy.

Edu decides to share it with her because, as he tells her while placing his hand on his heart, some time ago someone shared something with him that changed his life. Upon hearing this confession, they embrace, overcome with emotion.

2.87 billion euros in prizes

On 22 December, the draw will award a total of 2.87 billion euros in prizes, which is 98 million more than last year. Once again, the draw will be at Teatro Real in Madrid.

This year, the organisation has put 205 million tickets on sale, seven million more than last year. The top prize, popularly known as the Christmas 'Gordo', is worth four million euros per series, while the second prize amounts to 1,250,000 euros per series and the third prize stands at 500,000 euros per series. Also worth noting are two fourth prizes (200,000 euros per set) and eight fifth prizes (60,000 euros per set).

Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is also launching a new game featuring numbered balls and prizes this year. The Prado Museum is once again featured on the lottery ticket.

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