Teenage footballer dies after being hit in the head by a ball in Argentina

Image of Abel released by his club on social media.

Natalia Penza 16/11/2026 Actualizado a las 19:48h.

A teenage footballer has died after being hit in the head by a ball cleared by a rival defender which one witness likened on Monday to a boxing KO.

Abel Núñez was rushed to hospital and operated on after collapsing on the pitch but subsequently lost his fight for life.

The 18-year-old was playing for Argentinian youth team FC Ezeiza against home rivals Muñiz on Thursday.

Witness Cristian Rompani, who saw the youngster fall to the ground, said on Monday: “It was a very calm match but a scrappy one.

“A Muñiz defender under pressure cleared the ball. It was his only option.

“He struck it with unusual violence. In my nearly 30 years in youth soccer, I’ve never seen a kick like that.

“The ball didn’t gain any height, and just four or five metres away, it struck Abel in the head,”

“It was like a knockout. The boy collapsed, completely unresponsive.”

Cristian, a local sports journalist who regularly covers youth games, added: “It was a moment of chaos.

“The doctor knelt down and examined him. He didn’t move him.

“Later, I asked him what he had noticed and he replied his breathing was unusual.

“I’m still in a state of shock.”

Medics confirmed Abel, who was playing in a Juveniles C match which is the fourth-tier youth football league system in Argentina, had suffered a fractured skull and internal bleeding when he reached hospital.

In an emotional online post before it emerged on Sunday that the youngster had died in hospital, his club based on the outskirts of the Argentinean capital Buenos Aires said: “At Ezeiza FC, we want to send all our strength, affection, and support to Abel Núñez, who is going through a very difficult time after suffering a severe blow to the head that required surgery.

“Today, we want to come together as a family, setting aside any differences, to join in wishing for his speedy recovery and hoping that everything turns out well.

“We invite the entire club community, families, players, coaching staff, management, and friends, to join this chain of prayers, sending him all the positive energy and strength he needs to pull through.”

It said in a follow-up post yesterday alongside a photo of Abel, who played with the number 10 shirt: “The hardest news we have ever had to share as a club.

“With profound pain and immense sadness, we say goodbye to a young man who had his whole life ahead of him, a loss that leaves an indescribable void.

“Following a severe impact sustained during a match, while proudly wearing our Ezeiza jersey, we deeply mourn his passing.

“Today, football fades into the background. We are overcome with the pain of saying goodbye to a teammate, a young man full of dreams and aspirations, who was a cherished part of our family.

“Everyone at Club Ezeiza wishes to extend our deepest condolences and offer our full support to his family, friends, teammates, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

"May you rest in peace. You will always be a part of our family.”

The match was suspended after Abel was hit by the ball.

Deportivo Muñiz, the team the youngster was playing against, said in its own statement: “With deep pain and immense sadness, we wish to send our most sincere condolences to Abel’s family, to his friends, and to the entire FC Ezeiza institution.

“There are no words for this moment.”

The latest football tragedy comes just less than a fortnight after 30-year-old Jesús de Miguel, a striker with second division Spanish side CD Tenerife, died in hospital following a clash with a rival goalkeeper.

Andorra FC shot-stopper Jesus Owono, who was red-carded, received a 12-match ban for his foul and is still facing a police investigation.