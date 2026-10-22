Man dies in freak accident after falling into father's grave in Brazil

Natalia Penza 22/10/2026 Actualizado a las 12:24h.

A 40-year-old man has died in a tragic accident after falling into his late father's grave at a cemetery in northern Espírito Santo, Brazil.

The incident occurred shortly after 2.30pm on Wednesday at the São José Municipal Cemetery in the Interlagos neighbourhood of Linhares. The victim had entered the cemetery to attend the burial of a friend who had been killed in a road traffic accident the previous day.

According to gravedigger Nazaré Bravin, the man arrived on his motorbike, asked staff where his friend's burial would take place, and then walked over to visit his father's final resting place.

Witnesses reported that the man sat on top of the concrete gravestone, which suddenly caved in beneath his weight, causing him to plunge into the grave shaft below. Nearby visitors raised the alarm after hearing a loud crash.

Emergency response and municipal advice

Medical personnel from the SAMU ambulance service and local firefighters rushed to the scene. Firefighters extracted the victim's body from the collapsed tomb, but medical responders confirmed he had died at the scene from his injuries.

The death of the victim, who has been identified locally as the husband of a Linhares municipal council employee, remains subject to formal police investigation.

Linhares Council released an official statement expressing condolences to the victim's family and confirming that emergency protocols were enacted immediately by cemetery personnel.

Ahead of the upcoming All Souls' Day holiday, when visitor numbers increase significantly, municipal authorities urged the public to exercise caution around burial structures. The council emphasised that while public pathways and general maintenance fall under municipal administration, the upkeep and structural maintenance of individual tombs and graves remain the sole responsibility of plot-owning families.