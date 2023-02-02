Missing teenager found safe and well in Gibraltar Tiahna de la Rosa, 13, was reported missing on Tuesday and was found early this Thursday morning

The police say the teenager was found at a location in the Upper Town in Gibraltar. / RGP

Good news out of Gibraltar this Thursday morning: the police have announced that a missing 13-year-old has been found safe and well, two days after she disappeared.

Tiahna de la Rosa was last seen when she left school at lunchtime on Tuesday. The police issued a Missing Person Appeal the next morning and asked anybody with any information about her possible whereabouts to contact them.

Her father later posted an emotional appeal on social media for Tiahna to get in touch, saying that he was about to undergo surgery and telling her that she is loved.

No other details have been released by the police about how she was found, only that she is safe and well and was at a location in the Upper Town in Gibraltar.