Gibraltar chief minister Fabian Picardo withdraws judicial review claim over McGrail Inquiry Report

SUR in English 10/11/2026 Actualizado a las 14:57h.

Gibraltar's chief minister, Fabian Picardo, has formally instructed his legal team to discontinue his judicial review challenge against the findings of the McGrail Inquiry Report.

The decision follows a recent joint statement issued by the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) and senior lawyer James Levy CBE KC. In that announcement, under new leadership, the force publicly conceded that the 2020 search warrants executed against Mr Levy - a senior partner at law firm Hassans - were legally flawed, failed to comply with statutory duties of full disclosure to the issuing magistrate, and improperly bypassed the use of a production order. The RGP subsequently apologised to Mr Levy and made a donation to a charity of his choice.

The long-running saga traces back to May 2020 and the sudden early retirement of former Police Commissioner Ian McGrail. Mr McGrail's departure came shortly after a high-profile dispute with the chief minister over the execution of the search warrants during an RGP investigation.

The subsequent public inquiry, chaired by retired High Court judge Sir Peter Openshaw, released a report containing critical findings against Mr Picardo, characterising his actions regarding the warrants as an improper attempt to interfere in an ongoing police operation. Mr Picardo consistently rejected those findings, maintaining that his interventions were made solely to protect Gibraltar's economic reputation as an international finance centre and to advocate for a production order rather than invasive search warrants.

Explaining his decision to drop the legal challenge, Mr Picardo stated: "The facts have finally changed now." He added: "I consider that I have been vindicated by the RGP’s statement last week on the position I took in the meeting with Mr McGrail on 12 May 2020."

With the RGP now acknowledging that the previous police leadership acted incorrectly in seeking the search warrants, the chief minister concluded that continuing the judicial review was no longer necessary or a proper use of public funds.

"I consider that there is no longer any need for the Court to spend time to consider my judicial review because justice has been served," Mr Picardo said.

To maintain transparency, the Chief Minister confirmed he will lay the core legal documents from the challenge before Parliament at its next sitting, allowing the public to review the case in full.