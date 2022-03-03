New minimal tax value for Spanish properties

Thursday, 3 March 2022, 09:41

On the first of January 2022 Spain introduced a new minimal tax value, which is the ´Cadastral Reference Value´ or in Spanish ´Valor de Referencia´. This is important news because the new system results in values that are in general higher and much closer to the real market value than before. The Cadastral Reference Value needs to be taken into account for tax purposesin many different kinds of property transactions -like purchases, inheritances and gifts- and our law firm has seen largely increasing values up to 30%.

How can I check my Cadastral Reference Value´ or ´valor de referencia´?

With the long cadastral reference numberof a Spanish property,you can check the new value online on the website of the SpanishCadastre if you have a Spanish NIE tax number or a digital certificate.

How is the new minimal tax value calculated?

The old system was based on the cadastral value multiplied by a certain factor that changed per Town Hall. In practice it mostly lay significantly below the market price of a property, which in certain cases was favourable for the (new) owner. It´s based on actual selling prices per square metre in the local area in a certain period of time and therefore considered to be more ´fair´ to the Spanish tax authorities. However, in certain cases it can also result in values above the real market value.

In which cases is the minimal tax value (Cadastral Reference Value) used?

Although the height of the value of the property in most cases will have increased, the rulesfor using the minimal tax value stay the same. So,to which taxes does it apply?

• Purchase of an existing property

When the minimum tax value is higher than the purchase price, the ITP property tax is paid over the tax value (in Andalusia this currently is 7%).

• Inheritance of a Spanish property

Spanish inheritance tax in calculated over at least the minimum tax value, but could also be over a higher market price.

• Donating or gifting a real estate property

The donation tax or gift tax paid by the receiver of a property is also paid at least over the fiscal value.

• New Build Declarations

The minimum tax value also applies when inscribing new constructions of an existing building by a New Build Declaration over which AJD Stamp Duty tax is calculated (1,2% in Andalucia). The value of the new square metres is calculated proportionally.

Which properties don´t have a Cadastral Reference Value?

• Rural properties:

Most rural/rustic properties don´t have this ´valor de referencia´, so it isn´t applicable for the ITP property tax. Basically the purchase price will be considered to be the market price, unless the Tax Office will start its own procedure for a valuation.

• New build properties:

New build properties from a developer usually don´t have this value yet because they´re not registered correctly (individually) in the Cadastre by the time of completion. In this case the AJD stamp duty tax is charged over the purchase price.

I n which taxes relating to real estate the Cadastral Reference Value isn´t applicable?

• Plusvalue:Plusvalia local profit tax from the Town Hall when selling (it does apply in the plusvalue (however, it does affect in the Plusvalue for a donation)

• Capital Gain Tax: National tax over your nett profit when selling

• IBI:Impuestos de Bien Inmuebles (IBI) yearly property tax from the Town Hall

• Income tax:IRPF income tax for fiscal residents or IRNR for non-fiscal residents

• VAT: IVA or VAT for new build properties

What if I don´t agree with the new value because it´s (proven to be) above the market value?

For the answer to this question, check the total article on our website New tax value in the purchase inheritance or gifting of property in Spain.