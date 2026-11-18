1968, La Calahorra, Granada province. Manuel and his friends rush out of school to grab their bicycles. Rumour has it that a film director is ... building a film set on the outskirts of the town: "They’re going to shoot a film!" The children cycle at full speed, like cowboys across the plain, until they reach a rocky outcrop from where they scan the horizon. It was then that little Manuel saw for the first time the welcome sign to Flagstone, the Wild West town built by film director Sergio Leone.

Almost sixty years later, a journalist rings the doorbell of a beautiful house overlooking the castle at the entrance to La Calahorra. “Does Manuel Ortiz live here?” he asks. Antonia, who can already guess where this is going, asks what he wants. “I’m here about Lejano Oeste.” Antonia smiles knowingly and says, “Go to the gate downstairs; he’ll be out in a moment.”

Manuel is wearing a checked flannel shirt, a blue waistcoat, a scarf tied round his neck and hiking boots. “Welcome,” he says. His hands are large and strong, with that roughness that comes from knowing what hard work is. “Let me show you my very own El Dorado.”

Behind him is a mural of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and next to it, a pair of swing doors in the very style of a Western saloon bar. The corridor is a museum of postcards, scenes and film posters featuring the very best of classic Westerns. And at the end, a courtyard straight out of a film.

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There’s a horse with a rifle strapped to its back. A cannon with bullets, a windmill and a waterwheel. The sheriff on the porch of the police station and an outlaw about to draw his gun at the Wells Fargo. An Indian, spear at the ready, waves from the general store. Armchairs, doors, flowerpots and a well are joined by ponchos, uniforms, pistols and feathers, hats… The courtyard of Manuel’s house is a veritable Wild West town. "And everything you see, absolutely everything, I’ve made with my own hands," he says.

From working in the mine to the cinema

Manuel Ortiz Jiménez, a 67-year-old pensioner, spent half his life in the Alquife mines, just as his father had done before him. “Mining is hard work. I used to be a heavy machinery mechanic and I injured my back. I’ve had to undergo two spinal operations and I also have a knee replacement,” he says, tapping his leg. “I’m a wreck, I can’t do any heavy lifting, so I devote myself to my hobby, which I love: the Wild West.”

That nine-year-old boy who used to sneak out of school to watch the set being built for Leone’s films never lost his passion. “Sergio Leone had a huge influence on me, but so did Carlo Simi, the architect and set designer who built the village.” Since then, he has never stopped watching the great films of the genre. “All you ever see on my telly are Westerns,” laughs Ortiz. “I’ve got over 600 films recorded and I watch one every day.”

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His favourites are a Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, the famous trilogy filmed in Almeria province. However, it was shortly afterwards that the Italian director decided to move his cameras to La Calahorra to film Once Upon a Time in the West and change that boy’s life forever.

– And why is all this happening?

–I think I was born with this story because I’ve loved the Wild West ever since I was a little boy. I remember, when I was very young, making myself a gun out of river stones and pieces of wood.

– But have you been building this village your whole life?

–No. That started 11 years ago, because of my sister.

Healing grief with the touch of wood

Manuel's sister Paqui died in 2015 from cancer, she was just 45 years old. “She was the youngest in my family. I had a really hard time. I was very sad, very depressed…” Manuel takes off his hat and crumples it in his hands. Then he relaxes his fingers and forces himself to smile. “My daughter pulled me together and told me I had to do something.”

He told me he liked wood, building, creating things and, above all, he liked the West. "And I took her advice. I got carried away, started rummaging around for materials and began building things and I haven’t stopped since. Building the village helped me a lot and it still does. There’s a lot of work that’s gone into this, isn’t there?”

Manuel’s latest project is to make knives like the ones they used to wear on their ankles in the films. “Metalwork and woodwork, it’s keeping me really busy.” As for his other creations, they’ve certainly taken many hours of hard work. The horse is made of concrete and the figures – the sheriff, the outlaw, the Native American – are dressed in clothes coated in cement to give them a rugged look.

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The gun, crafted with meticulous attention to detail, has its own trunk full of bullets which, incidentally, are quite heavy. “There’s a story behind everything,” laughs Manuel, who says there’s hardly a week that goes by without a visitor turning up at his door. “People hear about it and come to have a look and I love showing it all off.”

El Paso: a corner of the West

In one corner of the courtyard, behind the mill and beyond the waterwheel, there is a blue door bearing the inscription ‘El Paso’. Inside, frozen in time, it looks like a grown-up’s bedroom: there is a huge model spread out across several planks, depicting a village with caravans, a stable, a hardware shop, a saloon, rodeos, cattle ranches and loads of plastic cowboys.

There are also old Western novels, fancy dress costumes, photographs from film shoots, Native American feathers and spears, dreamcatchers, dollars, horseshoes… and even a Woody from Toy Story, a homemade submachine gun and a Bible concealing a small revolver.

– What is the big dream?

–Oh, my big dream would be to build a whole Western-style village but with houses you can actually go into.

– Where?

–I’ve got a plot of land behind the castle; that’s where I’d do it if I had the money.

Hanging on the wall of the small room is a corkboard covered in photographs of the Wild Bunch, John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach, Charles Bronson, among others. Among all the postcards, the image of Flagstone seems like a window through which to glimpse the life of that boy who used to ride his bicycle across the plains of La Calahorra.

– What would you call your village?

–El Paso. I really like the name.

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