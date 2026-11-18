The chain of protests that started with a video filmed in a school canteen in Cordoba, showing a ratatouille dish that barely contained any ... vegetables, continues in Andalucía.

The video made many parents wonder what their children eat in state schools. The culprit is the Mediterránea de Catering company, which serves over 600 schools in Andalucía, 130 of which are in the province of Malaga. The incident led to disciplinary proceedings against the contractor, while the regional government and Mediterránea committed to tightening controls.

Parents in Malaga province, however, said that little had changed since the start of the school year. Five schools in Cártama are joining on 27 November to protest at the town's sports complex and demand improvements in school canteens.

"In our case, there has been no progress or improvement and there is still a lack of transparency. They say they are going to improve inspections and checks, that they are going to expand them, but we don't know how. In the meantime, I have to rely on what my three-year-old daughter tells me," Cristina Cejas, mother of a pupil at the Flor de Azahar school, said.

The parents' associations of five schools said that the concessionaire is only offering them the chance to take part in a tasting session with prior notice and outside the children's lunch times, which they consider insufficient to understand how the service actually works on a day-to-day basis.

"My daughter found a maggot in her salad. What is done in such cases? Has anyone checked whether there are any more or what the problem was? There are many things we're not aware of. We're talking about our children's food and while incidents won't happen every day, it is unacceptable that these things should occur," Cejas said.

All the schools in Cártama taking part in the protest are part of the cold-chain service, where meals are prepared in a central kitchen and transported to the school under refrigerated conditions. In some cases, such as at CEIP Flor de Azahar, the school does have its own kitchen, but it is not being used.

The first protests in Malaga this academic year took place at the Félix Plaza Ramos and Jorge Guillén schools in Alhaurín el Grande. Families at the Ximénez de Guzmán school in Coín also organised a rally, while in Malaga city, parents at the CEIP Parque Clavero organised a protest picnic. Meanwhile, the Almudena Grandes, García Lorca and Gregorio Marañón (Rincón de la Victoria) schools held canteen strike days. The Clara Campoamor school submitted a motion to the Alhaurín de la Torre town hall calling for its own kitchen.

This very week, parents from the José Durán school in Almargen met with the delegate for educational development in Malaga, Miguel Briones, to highlight shortcomings in the school canteen service.

Concerns have also reached the Andalusian regional government. Regional education minister María del Carmen Castillo, however, has denied any "deterioration" in the quality or quantity of the meals served in school canteens in Cordoba's schools. She said that the incidents in Cordoba and other Andalusian provinces concerned "less than one per cent of all school canteens in Andalucía".

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