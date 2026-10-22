Andalusian regional president announces over one billion euros for housing and 25-million grant scheme for urban development works

President of the regional government of Andalucía Juanma Moreno confirmed on Thursday that the regional ministry of housing, youth and spatial planning will have "more ... than one billion euros" in the regional budget for 2027. He also announced a 25-million-euro grant scheme for urban development works.

"This new funding scheme will help cover the costs of infrastructure development, ensure the financial viability of housing developments and, crucially, make more land available for the construction of social and affordable housing," Moreno said.

He highlighted these measures in contrast to the central government's handling of the issue. "We are the first region to have a housing law that streamlines building procedures, makes land available and combats squatting," he stated.

"Eight years ago, according to the CIS, housing was the 14th or 15th biggest concern for Spaniards. It has gradually climbed to number one, curiously enough coinciding with the actions of the government that you support, Mr Sánchez's government," Moreno said in response to Por Andalucía spokesperson Antonio Maíllo.

"You have been supporting, through ministers from your political party, a government that has carried out 270,000 evictions and now you are up in arms and coming here to defend housing as a right. Why didn't you do so during those eight years when you had significant influence within that government?" he asked.

He has also criticised the Maricarmen decrees for creating a sense of uncertainty. "In Andalucía, many modest, hard-working families have put their savings into a second home and rented it out. That is why, when they hear about these measures, they are afraid," Moreno said.

Maíllo criticised the regional government's housing policy and its appeal to the constitutional court regarding the royal decrees on housing. "You spend your time doing nothing about housing and challenging what others do, just like the dog in the manger," he said.

"They are going to appeal on the grounds that housing powers lie with the regional government of Andalucía. At last you've remembered that you hold those powers. You cannot look the other way when you are the competent authority, or rather, you have the powers, but you are incompetent when it comes to solving the housing problem," the Por Andalucía spokesperson said.

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