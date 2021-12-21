Malaga province and Andalucía region Covid-19 rates - town by town Consult your municipality's coronavirus figures on these interactive maps and graphs

The following maps and graphs show the evolution of Covid-19 since the first wave and the infection rates for Malaga province and the region of Andalucía.

Current restrictions: closure of municipal borders with a 14-day case rate of more than 500 per 100,000 inhabitants; closure of all non-essential business activity with a 14-day case rate of more than 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants.

This page will be updated every day regardless of the date at the top.

Infection rates in the province of Malaga and Andalucía

Click on your municipality to find information on:

Current 14-day infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants; cases in the last 7 and 14 days; total recorded cases and deaths since the start of the pandemic; local population.

New daily cases reported in the province of Malaga and the region of Andalucía day by day

In the graphs below: the red line is the number of confirmed cases; blue is the number of hospital admissions; black, the number of deaths; dark blue, the number of patients admitted to ICU.

Situation in each province of Andalucía

The following graph shows the number of cases reported in the last 24 hours; the 14-day case rate per 100,000 inhabitants; the number of Covid-related deaths reported in the last 24 hours; the total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic; the total number of deaths reported since the start of the pandemic.