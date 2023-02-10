Higher education dropout rate falls to 15.3% in Andalucia, the lowest in history The region has still fallen short of the national average, but now has a lower dropout rate than the Catalonia or Valencia regions

Andalucía registered the lowest higher education dropout rate in its history in 2022 with 15.3%. The region has still fallen short of the national average of 13.9% but now has a lower dropout rate than the Catalonia or Valencia regions.

Data provided by the Active Population Survey of the Spain's INE national statistics institute for 2022, show early leavers (people between 18 and 24 who quit their studies without having obtained at least a Baccalaureate or Vocational Training degree) in Andalucía was at 15.3%, some 2.4 % less than in the previous year.

This is an improvement from 2018 figures when Andalucía was 4% behind the national average, while in 2022 it was 1.4%.

In 2021, Andalucía managed to reduce higher education dropout by 4.4 % compared to 2020, the largest drop in a year in history Andalucia, dropping for the first time below 20% (17.7%).

This is the first time Andalucía has lower figures than Catalonia (16.9%) and Valencia (15.7%). The region also continues to have better results than Murcia, the Balearic Islands and Ceuta.

5,000 more teachers

The Junta de Andalucía's Minister of Educational Development and Vocational Training, Patricia del Pozo, said the data "reflects the Andalusian government's firm commitment to education." She pointed to the increase of 2.2 billion euros in the Junta's budget for education and the significant investment in teaching staff, with the addition of 5,000 more teachers in the school system.

"There are many ceilings that this Government is breaking, such as thinking that we were in the last positions in the education indicators because we had to be there," said the councillor.

Female dropout rate falls

Nationally, for the first time, higher education dropout rates among females worsened (9.7% to 11.2%) but in Andalucía, it fell by 2.3% although it was still higher than the national percentage at 12%. Likewise, nationally the rate went down by 0.2% in males, while in Andalucía it decreased by 2.5%, to 18.4%

In 2018, 67.2% of the Andalusian population between 20 and 24 years old had a post-compulsory degree. In 2022, that percentage has risen to 75.9%, an increase of 3.6%.