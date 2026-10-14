Granada adds third anti-graffiti team as cleaning brigade removes 1,000 tags a month

Granada City Council has reinforced its anti-graffiti taskforce by deploying a third dedicated cleaning team, bringing the total number of specialised operators removing illegal ... tags across the city's historic neighbourhoods to seven.

The anti-graffiti brigade, operated under municipal services contractor FCC Medio Ambiente, removes an average of 1,000 illegal tags, scrawls, and slogans every month.

The expansion aims to accelerate cleanup operations in response to mounting requests from local residents and heritage groups.

Graffiti at the well-known viewpoint on the Camino del Sacromonte. (Pepe Marín)

The team operates via a coordinated WhatsApp messaging group fed by area inspectors who log daily graffiti incidents.

After spending nearly three months restoring stone facades and walls in the San Lázaro district, workers have progressed to the Calle Elvira corridor, with scheduled interventions planned along Calle San Juan de Dios, Calle Ventanilla, and Plaza de los Lobos.

Battle against repeated vandalism and hidden tags

Despite removing dozens of tags daily, maintenance crews face persistent re-tagging, particularly in tourist-heavy districts like the Albayzín where graffiti often reappears over weekends.

"The main challenge is that you clean a wall today, and by the weekend it has been painted over again," an FCC Medio Ambiente spokesperson acknowledged.

Contractor representatives noted that individuals responsible for the graffiti are increasingly targeting hidden alleys, corners, and private property shutters to avoid detection.

In addition to stone facades and plaster walls, teams are restoring commercial roller shutters and urban furniture, including street litter bins.

Heritage protection efforts in historic quarters

The reinforced cleaning deployment forms part of Granada's broader urban conservation plan to safeguard historic architecture across the UNESCO-listed Albayzín and central districts. Local neighbourhood associations, including the Bajo Albayzín residents' group, have welcomed the additional personnel but continue to urge city authorities to combine swift removal with stricter surveillance and enforcement penalties to deter repeat offenders.