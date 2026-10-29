Two arrested for stealing items of sentimental value from a cemetery in Cordoba

The Guardia Civil has arrested two people for stealing 120 ornamental railings from gravestones at the cemetery in Almodóvar del Río (Cordoba). The incident caused ... a significant public outcry among local residents, due to the sentimental value of the stolen items.

The Guardia Civil became aware of the incident after the municipal official in charge of the cemetery filed a complaint following damage caused to numerous graves.

The investigation established that the alleged perpetrators had gained access to the premises by scaling the perimeter wall and had subsequently removed the items by passing them over the same wall. Meanwhile, officers inspected metal dealers and scrap yards in the area and located 120 stolen ornamental railings, which were subsequently recovered.

Finally, officers confirmed the identity of the alleged perpetrators and were able to arrest them. Both the investigation files and the detainees, along with the recovered items, have been handed over to the competent judicial authority.